VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/8/2024

Friday November 8, 2024

12:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

3:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a juvenile that had left school property without permission.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Central in the Village of Ohio City for a report of juveniles trespassing.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Donald Eugene Lewis, 60, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on the following charges: aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and possession of LSD, a fifth degree felony.

2:36 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having chest pain.

2:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject with knee injury.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to deliver a message to a resident.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a rear-end crash on U.S. 127 near Peter Collins Road. A 2024 Kia Carnival driven by Megan Tims had stopped to make a left hand turn and was hit from behing by a 2007 Kia Forte driven by Elizabeth Rosenbeck. Both cars sustained minor damage and both were driven from the scene. As a precaution, Tims and the occupants in her car were transported by Ohio City EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Bellis Road in Washington Township for a report of a shed fire.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Central in the Village of Ohio City for a report of criminal damaging.

9:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Greenville Road in Pleasant Township for an odor investigation.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of an injured deer.