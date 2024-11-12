Central gives BDC big financial boost

Submitted information

Central Insurance has made a significant investment in the future of Van Wert County by donating $200,000 to the Business Development Corporation of Van Wert’s (BDC) capital campaign.

“At Central, we’re dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of others and our community. Through our partnership with the Business Development Corporation, we’re focused on strengthening Van Wert’s economy and enhancing community well-being. The BDC plays a critical role in creating new opportunities and fostering a vibrant, thriving community, ensuring long-term growth and economic stability,” said Cindy Hurless, Chief Operating Officer of Central Insurance.

Evan Purmort, CEO & President, Central Insurance (left) presents a $200,000 check to John White, BDC Capital Campaign Manager. Photo submitted

The BDC will utilize these funds to promote economic growth and job creation in Van Wert County. This includes providing business services, financing options, and workforce development programs.

“We are incredibly grateful for Central Insurance’s generous support,” said Andy Czajkowski, BDC President. “Their investment will help us continue to attract new businesses, retain existing ones, and create a stronger economy for Van Wert County.”

The mission of the Business Development Corporation is to provide economic development opportunities through assisting businesses with land and building acquisitions and providing favorable financing opportunities to create a fertile business environment and serve the people of Van Wert County, Ohio.