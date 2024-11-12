City to host pickleball discussion

Submitted information

If you play pickleball now, have played in the past, or are interested in learning to play, plan to join a conversation hosted by the Van Wert City Parks Department to discuss all things pickleball.

Pickleball is a healthy activity that is easy to learn, is affordable, appeals across generations, and builds community. Many people are enjoying this sport locally, and the Van Wert City Parks Department want to learn how to best expand the reach of pickleball around Van Wert. Do players want the option to schedule courts? Should the parks department host tournaments? Should training be offered? Are “open play” times needed? Are more courts needed? Are there other opportunities not yet imagined?

The Van Wert City Parks Department is seeking community input to arrive at the best solutions. To gather ideas and suggestions, Parks Director Kyle Klinker will be hosting a brainstorming session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, in City Council Chambers at 515 E Main St. All are welcome, but if possible, let Klinker know you plan to attend (kklinger@vanwert.org), to be sure plenty of seating is made available.