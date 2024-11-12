State soccer participants…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced that two local youth representing Van Wert Elks Lodge at the State Soccer contest held in Norwalk on Saturday, November 2, placed second in their respective age groups. Everett Gerker competed in the 8 and under division and competed against the winners from the other five districts in the state. Kelsie Crowder competed in the 12-13 age division and competed against the winners from the other five districts in the state. Both Everett and Kelsie competed and won the local lodge contest. They both then went on to compete and win at the Northwest District contest held in Findlay. Photos submitted