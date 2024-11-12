Tickets available for Chamber event

Tickets are still available for the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Salute to Small Business Awards bruncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The Chamber will recognize the best of the best within Van Wert County. Chamber businesses will be recognized in the categories of Small Business of the Year, Charitable Non-Profit, Immaculate Vibes Culture Award, Emerging Business of the Year, Downtown Champion, Women in Business, Palate Pleaser, The “Woo”, Community Youth Champion, and Community Collaborator.

Tickets are $25 each, click here to purchase.

Thank you to the following sponsors for their investment in the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and our member businesses. Premier Sponsors: Shultz Huber & Associates, and Citizens National Bank. Community Influencer Level: Central Insurance, Danfoss Corporation, and Tenneco, Inc. Community Collaborator Level: Vantage Career Center, OhioHealth, and Laudick’s Jewelry. Community Builder Level: GreenWay Bank, A&B Home, and Superior Credit Union. Community Advocate Level: Store & Haul, Statewide Ford Lincoln, First Bank of Berne, and Van Wert Manor.