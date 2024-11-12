Tis the season at the Niswonger!

By Quincy Thompson

The holiday season is upon us, and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is bringing the magic of music, story, and celebration to Van Wert with four fantastic shows to choose from. Whether you’re a fan of Motown, classic Christmas tales, or rock ‘n’ roll, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s make this season one to remember with entertainment that brings friends and family together.

First up is Forever Motown – A Holiday Celebration on Saturday, November 30. This show will bring Motown’s biggest hits to life with a festive twist, celebrating the season with a high-energy performance that’s sure to have everyone singing along. The show will feature G.C. Cameron, original lead singer of The Spinners; Glenn Leonard, former lead singer of The Temptations; and Traci Robinson, former lead singer of The Marvelettes, with an all-star live band. Enjoy timeless Motown classics with a holiday vibe, perfect for anyone who loves the soulful sounds of The Supremes, The Four Tops, and more.

On Sunday, December 1, join us for a heartwarming family favorite with A Charlie Brown Christmas Live. Watch as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang bring the beloved holiday classic to the stage, capturing the true spirit of Christmas. With its timeless music and lovable characters, this show is a must-see for families and Peanuts fans of all ages.

Next, experience the cherished story of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, December 14. Ebenezer Scrooge, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and all the characters in Dickens’ classic tale will come to life on stage, reminding us of the power of kindness, generosity, and holiday cheer. This adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a perfect way to embrace the true meaning of Christmas.

We wrap up our holiday season with a unique twist on the holidays as Dean Z takes the stage. Known for his spot-on Elvis impersonation, Dean Z will bring a rock ‘n’ roll edge to classic holiday tunes, capturing the spirit of Elvis in a festive, unforgettable performance. This show is a perfect way to end the season on a high note with music, fun, and nostalgia.

This holiday season, make memories with friends and family that will last a lifetime. Attending a live show together is a wonderful way to gather, celebrate, and enjoy the magic of the season. So, pick your show (or shows) and join us at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center to experience the joy of live entertainment during this special time of year.

Van Wert LIVE brings you entertainment all year long with the help of our annual sponsors: Statewide Ford, Central Insurance, First Federal of Van Wert, and OhioHealth. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger event, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.