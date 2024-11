Van Wert City Council to meet tonight

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council’s first meeting of November will take place at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Council typically meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, but this meeting was delayed two days due to the Veterans Day holiday on Monday. The agenda for the meeting can be found here.