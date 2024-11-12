Van Wert Police blotter 11/4-11/10/24

Van Wert Police

Monday, November 4 – a traffic crash occurred in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, November 4 – an incident of domestic violence was reported in the 600 block of Liberty St.

Monday, November 4 – telecommunications harassement was reported in the 600 block of Liberty St.

Tuesday, November 5 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Tuesday, November 5 – arrested Mark Douglas Carnahan for driving without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, November 5 – arrested Mercede Marie Jo Clark, 20, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 300 block of E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, November 6 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 1300 block of E. Ervin Rd.

Wednesday, November 6 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 200 block of S. Race St.

Wednesday, November 6 – a city ordinance violation report was taken in the 600 block of N. Cherry St.

Wednesday, November 6 – a traffic crash occurred on N. Washington St. near Towne Center Blvd. The driver of the oversized load was cited for failure to stop at a red light.

Wednesday, November 6 – fraud was reported in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Wednesday, November 6 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 600 block of N. Walnut St.

Thursday, November 7 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, November 7 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 100 block of E. Central Ave.

Thursday, November 7 – an unruly juvenile incident was reported in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, November 7 – officers were assigned to the 100 block of Bonnewitz Ave. in reference to an assault. After an investigation, Christopher Runyon was arrested for assault.

Thursday, November 7 – a two vehicle non-injury crash occurred on S. Shannon St. near Crawford.

Thursday, November 7 – received a report of gunshots being heard near 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. After an investigation, it was determined that the alleged gunshots were actually a vehicle backfiring.

Thursday, November 7 – arrested Amani J. Perkins for domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of S. Wayne St.

Friday, November 8 – arrested Nicholas Conner for disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Leeson Ave.

Friday, November 8 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 600 block of W. Main St.

Friday, November 8 – an assault was reported on Augustine Drive. No charges were filed.

Friday, November 8 – arrested Edward Sellers, 45, of Fort Jennings for OVI after a traffic stop in the 100 block of S. Jefferson St. Mikayla Lavy, 29, of Delphos was arrested for possession of a drug abuse instrument stemming from the same incident.

Friday, November 8 – arrested John Snavley in the 100 block of W. Main St. on an outstanding warrant from Defiance County Municipal Court.

Friday, November 8 – arrested Donald E. Lewis, 60, of Van Wert on a felony warrant while in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Friday, November 8 – a report was made in reference to a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

Friday, November 8 – arrested Keith D. Barrett on a parole violation warrant in the 300 block of Middle St.

Saturday, November 9 – criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of W. Jackson St.

Saturday, November 9 – a theft report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, November 10 – received a report of a theft in the 600 block of Cable St.