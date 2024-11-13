2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 13

The field of area playoff teams is dwindling. Of the remaining teams, two are from the Western Buckeye League, two are from the Northwest Conference and the remaining five are from the Midwest Athletic Conference. All of them are vying for a spot in their respective regional championship game next week.

Last week I went 11-2 (84.6 percent), which takes my playoff record to 28-4 (87.5 percent) and my overall record to 183-42 (81.3 percent). I don’t expect many surprises this week although out of nine area games, one or two could be considered toss up games.

Division III Region 12

London (12-0) vs. St. Marys Memorial (10-2)

It’s accurate to say the No. 8 seed Roughriders have led a charmed playoff life so far – a Hail Mary pass won the opening round game against Miami Trace, then a late field goal enabled St. Marys Memorial to oust No. 1 seed Tippecanoe during last Friday’s regional quarterfinals. Meanwhile, No. 4 seed London rolled through the regular season and scored at least 42 points in every game, and 85 in a game against Tecumseh (0-10). Along with the that, the Red Raiders allowed a total of just 34 points during the entire regular season. Their two playoff wins have come against Ross (39-14) and Chaminade Julienne (24-12). I actually think these two teams are pretty evenly matched and I think the Roughriders have played a tougher schedule. However, the more I think about this, I think the Red Raiders are the favorite and as much as I’d like to see the Roughriders in the regional championship game, I’m going with the higher seed.

The pick: London

Wapakoneta (12-0) vs. Bellbrook (11-1)

Fun fact: Wapakoneta has outscored its two playoff opponents 96-19 and the Redskins seem to be on a roll heading into the playoffs. Bellbrook’s only loss came in the season opener, 28-7 to Tippecanoe, a team that rival St. Marys Memorial knocked off last week. Not all of Bellbrook’s wins have been flashy but that doesn’t matter – the Golden Eagles have gotten the job done. As far as this game, I’ll just get right to it – Wapakoneta is the favorite and rightfully so. It may not be a blowout but I’m going with the Redskins. Who knows – maybe we’ll see a Wapak-St. Marys rematch in the regional championship game.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Division VI Region 22

Bluffton (11-1) vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills (10-1)

With all due respect, I think Bluffton by far will be the toughest opponent Ottawa Hills has seen this season. Don’t get me wrong, the Green Bears are a very good team but they haven’t seen anyone like Bluffton this season. The Pirates are battle tested team with a lot of weapons offensively and defensively. I feel very confident Bluffton fans will be hitting the road for the regional championship game next Friday night.

The pick: Bluffton

Division VII Region 26

Columbus Grove (12-0) vs. 4. Sycamore Mohawk (10-2)

I decided to go with Region 26 for the final two Games of the Week. There’s no sense in beating around the bush. Columbus Grove is a heavy favorite and should be playing for the regional title next week. Yes, I know upsets happen but I’d be floored if one happened in this game. Mohawk is obviously a good team but the Bulldogs are a better one.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Leipsic (8-4) vs. Delphos St. John’s (5-7)

The Blue Jays are the first No. 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal game. That MAC schedule, plus a non-conference game against Lima Central Catholic helped Delphos St. John’s prepare for the playoffs. Let’s face it – the MAC is an elite small school conference. After posting an impressive 27-0 win over Tiffin Calvert, the Blue Jays are primed to advance to the regional championship game. Leispic is no slouch either. The Vikings are just six points away from being 10-2. It’s probably fair to say this game could be a toss-up but I’m going with the No. 15 seed here.

The pick: Delphos St. John’s

Best of the Rest

Division VI Region 24

Coldwater (11-1) vs. St. Bernard Elmwood Place (10-2): Coldwater

Cincinnati Country Day (11-1) vs. Anna (9-3): Anna

Division VII Region 28

Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. Ansonia (11-1): Marion Local

Minster (10-2) vs. Cincinnati College Prep (9-2): Minster