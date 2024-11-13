Council gets clarification on Muni Court raise request

Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill T. Worthington talks to Van Wert City Council about her request for five percent raises for her employees. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Funding requests, the city’s 2025 budget and raises for certain city employees, including workers at Van Wert Municipal Court were at the forefront of Wednesday’s Van Wert City Council meeting. Council meetings are normally held on the second and fourth Monday of each month, but Monday’s meeting was delayed two days due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Council members heard the second readings of ordinances calling for three percent pay increases for employees in the service department, auditor’s office, income tax and administration, and non-union police and fire employees, and a five percent raise for municipal court employees. Council requested more information on the higher raises for court workers and Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill T. Worthington was at the meeting to explain she’s trying to retain the staff that she has, and she compared pay rates to those of court workers in Celina.

“Working in public service there are obviously certain limitations,” Worthington explained. “We can’t give bonuses, we can’t give extra vacation, we try to make it as enticing and inviting work environment as much as possible. I lost three last year and my staff is still paid lower than other city employees so I’m trying to do more with less.”

“To give you an idea, Celina Municipal Court, they received a seven percent increase in October,” she continued. “Their clerk makes approximately $36.28 an hour, my clerk makes $27 an hour. Their deputy clerks pay range is from $21.58 to $25.81, my deputy clerks are paid $19 an hour. Probation officers in Celina make $28.82 an hour, my probation officers make anywhere from $21-$23 an hour. I’m trying to be competitive.”

Council members thanked Worthington for the information. The request is expected to be approved at the next meeting.

Council heard annual funding requests from Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price, who asked for $27,000 in 2025, which is down from $30,000 this year, and $40,000 from Van Wert County Regional Airport Board President Fred Fisher, to be used for operating expenses in 2025. The amount is the same as requested last year. Those requests will be considered as part of the budget process. The city’s next budget had the second of its three readings during the meeting.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 25, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Prior to the meeting, a Committee of the Whole meeting will be held at 6 p.m. to discuss the city’s options with a home at Chestnut St. and Central Ave. that has repeatedly clashed with city ordiances regarding appearance and outdoor clutter.