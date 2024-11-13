Dettrow resigning, could stay on council

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert Second Ward City Councilman Jordan Dettrow announced Wednesday night that he’s stepping down from council. However, he may not be leaving the city’s governing body.

Dettrow, who took office in January of this year, told fellow council members that his family purchased a home outside of the second ward and he said his resignation will take effect on Friday, November 22.

Jordan Dettrow

“It’s been a pleasure serving the people of Van Wert and I hope to be able to do that again in the future,” Dettrow said.

That future may be as soon as three days after his resignation takes effect. Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas wondered aloud if a swap was possible, with an at-large council member shifting to the second ward seat, and Dettrow filling the at-large seat. At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers, who was absent from Wednesday night’s meeting, lives in the second ward. If she was amenable to the idea, the two could trade seats for the balance of the term. Dettrow indicated he’s open to the idea.

“If that’s the direction council wants to go, I’m certainly more than happy to stay on,” Dettrow stated.

Because council members are non-partisan, the switch just needs the approval of Van Wert City Council.

Such a vote could take place at the November 25 meeting of council. However, Bowers is expected to be absent from that meeting as well but according to Mayor Ken Markward, she could resign her at-large seat via a letter.

Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore called the suggestion a “common sense pathway” and said she supports the idea.

Van Wert City Council is made up of four ward representatives – First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, Dettrow, Moore, and Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall, plus three at-large members – Kallas, Bowers and Jana Ringwald, and Council President Thad Eikenbary.