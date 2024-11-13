Guest column: holiday shopping

By Jarrod Clay

COLUMBUS — With 2024 consumer spending expected to reach a new record this holiday season, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions (DFI) has unveiled a free Holiday Gift Budgeting Guide to help Ohioans successfully navigate the upcoming season with fiscal responsibility in mind.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), consumer spending during the upcoming winter holiday is expected to reach $902 per person on average, which takes into account items such as gifts, food, and decorations. That’s a $25 increase from last year.

This comprehensive Holiday Gift Budgeting Guide offers a range of financial tips and practical advice related to preparing for and managing holiday expenses. In addition, the guide includes tips for parents on how they can use this time to educate children on smart financial and budgeting lessons.

“The holiday season doesn’t have to be stressful on your finances,” said DFI Deputy Superintendent Rob Rutkowski. “By establishing smart and realistic budgeting strategies and goals, and sticking to them, Ohioans can help ensure they enjoy a memorable holiday season, while avoiding unpleasant financial surprises once the festivities are over.”

The guide offers Ohioans a range of tips, including creating a holiday budget that transforms unexpected expenses into anticipated costs, starting to save early on, and planning any purchases well in advance. These holistic approaches, as well as others outlined in the guide, will help individuals better prevent or anticipate any holiday credit card bill shock come January. For example, thoughtful preparation ahead of time can allow individuals to take advantage of potential sales while avoiding any last-minute shopping trip splurges.

Key strategies highlighted in the Holiday Gift Budgeting Guide include:

Start Saving Early: Set aside funds well in advance of the holiday season to ease the financial burden.

Set a Realistic Spending Limit: Determine what you can afford to spend on gifts, gatherings, and other holiday-related expenses, and stick to that number.

Bundle Your Shipping: Save on delivery costs by bundling orders whenever possible.

Take Advantage of Sales and Offers: Look out for discounts and promotions to help stretch your budget further.

Create a Gift List: Plan gifts thoughtfully while paying careful attention to cost. This will help to ensure you stay within your budget and avoid impulse purchases.

For parents, the holiday season presents teachable moments for children. By involving children in holiday shopping, encouraging them to research affordable gifts, and engaging them in low-cost family activities, parents can impart lasting financial wisdom. Teaching children the core concept of budgeting through wish lists and gift research fosters an appreciation for financial responsibility starting at an early age.

With careful planning, strategic budgeting, and disciplined spending, families can enjoy a fun holiday season without the burden of debt or financial stress.