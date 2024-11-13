Lester G. Merkle

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, the world lost a beloved soul as Lester G. Merkle passed away.

He was born on January 17, 1933, in Van Wert County to Theodore and Victoria (German) Merkle, who both preceded him in death. On February 18, 1956, he married the former Rose J. Campbell, who preceded him in death on August 21, 2021. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Lester was a man of unwavering dedication and boundless generosity. As the owner and operator of Merkle Heavy Moving in Ohio City, Lester tirelessly served his community. Throughout his life, he wore many hats, from farming to his retirement from Borden’s Cheese in Van Wert. A proud United States Army veteran of the Korean War, Lester exemplified courage and honor in all facets of his life. His love for his Kubota tractor was matched only by his devotion to his family, community, and his faith as a faithful member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hudson, Indiana.

A man of grace and selflessness, Lester touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know him. He found joy in embracing new experiences, cherishing life with an open heart and a giving spirit that extended to everyone he met. Lester’s unwavering support for his grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their pursuits was a testament to his boundless love and dedication to those he held dear.

Lester is survived by his son, Richard (Jody) Merkle of Van Wert; daughter, Vickae Meenach of Vail, Colorado; grandchildren, Abby (Derek) Stemen of Lima, Troy (Ciersten Deardorf) Merkle of Ohio City, Jenna Meenach of Vail, and Jaryd Meenach of Marina del Rey, California; great-grandchildren, Eliza, Leah and Drew Stemen; sisters, Irene (Carl) Lutz and Helen (Richard) Marbach; numerous nieces and nephews including William F. (Dee) Campbell, as well as his beloved dog, Spike.

As we reflect on Lester’s life and legacy, we invite all who knew and loved him to join his family in honoring his memory at a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10275 East 550 South, Hudson, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be directed to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

In celebrating Lester’s life, let us remember his kindness, his joy for living, and his unconditional love for those around him. Though he may be physically absent, his spirit will continue to guide and inspire all those who were privileged to have known him. Lester Merkle will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and his presence will be deeply missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.