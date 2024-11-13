Van Wert’s Leeson Ave. work progressing

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s good news for residents along Leeson Ave.

During Wednesday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said all driveways should be poured by Friday, which means by next week residents should be able to use their own driveways. He also said after crews are done with driveways they’ll move onto sidewalks.

“If everything cooperates weatherwise, there’s a chance the sidewalks and the path might be finished by December 6, so we’re just praying for warm weather, at least above freezing and no rain,” Fleming said.

He also said the stop sign and railroad signs will go up on Monday.

The Leeson Avenue reconstruction project began in February and was slated to last approximately eight months. However, due to unforeseen material shortages, the project experienced delays during the summer months. The project includes the replacement of curbs and gutters, upgrades to the storm sewer, new sidewalks and pavement and the installation of a multi-use path on the north side of the roadway.

Any unfinished work will be completed during the spring, but Fleming said he’s hopefully the street will be open to thru-traffic by the second week of December.