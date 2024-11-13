VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/12/2024

Tuesday November 12, 2024

12:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on German Church Road in Pleasant Township. No injuries were reported.

1:28 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a subject walking in the roadway.

8:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the area for a report of smoke.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for fourth degree felony operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them. Leslie Ellen Weisenberger, 40, of Mendon is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a hunter complaint.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a report of fraud.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:38 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a medical alarm.

8:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a vacant residence on U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies located two subjects trespassing at the property. Both subjects were arrested. Matthew Rollo Stateler, 43, and Samuel L. Geckle, 55, both from Leipsic were charged with fourth degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.