Local program deadline extended

The deadline for Wreaths Across America orders has been extended to December 1.

Orders need to be in by then for December 14 delivery to Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Wreaths may be picked up after the 12 p.m. service on December 14 to deliver to a different cemetery.

Wreaths are $17 with $5 going back to the Isaac Van Wart DAR Chapter to use for youth and veteran programs. For more information or to place an order, click here.