Delphos man gets lengthy prison term

VW independent staff

A Delphos man accused of raping a child will spend between 10 years and the rest of his life in prison.

Seth Waggamon

Seth Waggamon, 42, learned his fate during a sentencing hearing held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin Burchfield imposed the sentence, which calls for a minimum of 10 years behind bars, to an indefinite life sentence.

Waggamon pleaded guilty to a single count of rape, a first degree felony, last month. In exchange for the guilty plea, a second rape charge was dismissed along with four counts of gross sexual imposition.

The crime occurred earlier this year and the child was under 13.

He was given credit for 217 days already served. In addition to the lengthy prison term, Waggamon was classified as a Tier III sex offender which means if released, he’ll be required to register his address with law enforcement every 90 days for life. Nearby residents will be notified of his address.