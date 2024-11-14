Many hearings held over two days

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

17 criminal defendants appeared for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, November 13, and Wednesday, November 14. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Julian Pettis, 30, of Cincinnati, entered a not guilty plea to attempted rape, a second degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony, and strangulation, a third degree felony. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 27.

Donald Lewis, 60, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony; possession of LSD, a fifth degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was released on surety bond with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:15 a.m. November 27.

Leslie Weisenberger, 40, of Mendon, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a fourth degree felony. Weisenberger was released on a surety bond with no driving privileges and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 12.

Brandon Clark, 28, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. December 11.

Philip Lane, 36, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was freed on a surety bond with a no-contact order with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 11.

Eugene Munson, Jr., 41, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. December 11.

Brianna Saxton, 28, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was freed on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 11.

Jake Berndt, 27, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 11.

Sentencings

Steven Johnson, 31, of Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 49 days already served for theft, a fifth degree felony. He was also ordered to pay restitution and court costs.

Seth Waggamon, 42, of Delphos, was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison with credit for 217 days already served. He was ordered to pay court costs. A full story appears elsewhere on the News page.

Korbin Taylor, 26, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 36 days already served for assault, a fourth degree felony. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Joel Crawford, 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 120 days with credit for 47 days already served for domestic violence and theft, both first degree misdemeanors. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Plea changes

Nathan Youngpeter, 34, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. Judge Burchfield ordered him to pay court costs.

Nathan Stephens, 20, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. December 18.

Corbin Delgado, 20, of Grover Hill, changed his plea to guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 18.

Probation violation

Joshua McGinnis, 43, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation, failing to attend treatment and leaving the jurisdiction. Sentencing was set for 2 p.m. November 18.

Other hearing

A November 18 trial for Robert Seibert, 37, Van Wert was rescheduled after the court received a request from his legal counseil to resign as his attorney. The trial has been continued until after appointment of a new attorney has been established.