Second overpass now open to traffic

VW independent staff

MIDDLE POINT — The Converse Roselm Road overpass over U.S. 30 in Middle Point officially re-opened to traffic on Thursday.

It had been closed since early May, after it was discovered it had been struck by an unknown over-height vehicle. The main members, beams and girders were bent and damaged, along with the cross-frame members and stiffeners. Crews spent the past several weeks making the necessary repairs.

The Stripe Road overpass sustained the same damage. It underwent repairs and re-opened in late October.