VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/13/2024

Wednesday November 13, 2024

3:03 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of three loose dogs.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Court Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Goodwin Road in York Township to speak with a resident about a civil issue.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township attempting to locate a vehicle that was involved in a motor vehicle crash in the City of Van Wert.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hartsock Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.