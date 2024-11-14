Why the YWCA of Van Wert Co. is building a new facility

Pictured are 2024 participants and staff from the YWCA’s 28th annual Summer Food Program. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County recently announced plans for a new facility designed to enhance and expand its Youth Development and Survivor Services programs and services. The new facility will be constructed on Lincoln Highway, across the street from the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert. Over the next few weeks, the YWCA will publish articles to address frequently asked questions and provide insight into the reasons behind this new building.

The YWCA’s youth programs currently serve local children with opportunities that help improve their lives, including the Summer Food Program, abuse prevention programming in local schools, and initiatives such as Cougar Leaders and RunJumpThrow. Due to space limitations and the need to maintain confidentiality for residents in their Survivor Services program, the Summer Food Program has been held off-site for the past five years and will remain so until the completion of this project.

The new building will solve these challenges by creating separate wings for Youth Development and Survivor Services, each with its own entrance.

This layout will ensure that children can fully participate in the Summer Food Program and other youth programs in a safe, dedicated space, while residents of the Survivor Services program can continue their healing journey in a confidential and secure environment.

“The new Youth Development wing will allow us to significantly expand our programs and services, offering a safe, welcoming, and accessible space for kids to learn, grow, and engage, said Betsy Hamman, Director of Youth Development at the YWCA. “It will also give us the flexibility to bring in guest speakers, readers, and hands-on activities to enrich the experience for the children we serve. The new facility will allow us to keep participant safety at the forefront of all youth programs while also streamlining activities and meals.”

The YWCA plans to introduce an after-school latchkey program for elementary students at their new facility. Local businesses have recognized this as a need for the children of their employees, and it aligns with the organization’s goal of providing safe spaces. In addition to offering new and enhanced programming, the YWCA hopes that the new facility will be a valuable resource for the community, with the Youth Development wing available for use during non-program hours.

Through this expansion, the YWCA of Van Wert County remains committed to supporting the development of young people under 18 throughout the county.

For more information on Youth Development programs, contact Betsy Hamman at bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org. For more information on the YWCA Capital Campaign, contact Kimberly Laudick at klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org.