Child hit, now listed in stable condition

VW independent staff

A nine-year-old child is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Washington St. and Crawford St. in Van Wert this morning.

The Van Wert Police Department received a 911 call at 7:26 a.m. According to Chief Doug Weigle, the child was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital in stable condition and will be transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

Weigle said the driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by police. The accident remains under investigation.