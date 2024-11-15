Christmas trees headed to overseas troops

VW independent staff/submitted information

REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio Christmas Tree Association are sending holiday cheer to American troops stationed overseas through Operation Evergreen. 100 Ohio-grown Christmas trees and homemade decorations will be shipped to military men and women serving overseas in Jordan.

“Operation Evergreen offers us an opportunity to express our appreciation to our military members who serve our country, and especially recognize our servicemen and women who won’t be with their families for the holidays,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “Sending a piece of home overseas lets them know they are in our thoughts, not just during the holidays, but every day.”

Operation Christmas Tree is underway. Photo submitted

Ohio Christmas tree growers from all over the state donate the trees to Operation Evergreen, now in its 29th year. The annual event is held on ODA’s Reynoldsburg campus, where trees are inspected for pests, wrapped, and packaged with the help of local volunteers and students.

The shipment will be issued a phytosanitary certificate for international shipment from ODA Plant Health inspectors. Decorations are handmade and donated by local schools, churches, and veterans’ groups, ensuring each military unit receiving a package will have what they need this holiday season.

Joining the effort this year are the Ohio Department of Veterans Services and the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department.

“This act of kindness is impactful to the morale of the brave men and women who are defending our freedoms abroad,” said Major General (U.S. Army, retired) Deborah Ashenhurst, Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. “I’m grateful for their service and that we can send a meaningful part of Christmas tradition, letting them know how much they are missed during the holiday season.”

“Sharing holiday cheer helps to lift the spirit of our service members who are deployed abroad during the holidays,” said Major General John C. Harris, Jr., Ohio adjutant general.

Operation Evergreen is sponsored by OCTA with the help of UPS. OCTA has delivered Christmas trees to troops stationed overseas since 1995.