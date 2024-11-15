Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 13

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of November 15 regional semifinal football games involving area teams. The Northwest Conference went 2-0, the Western Buckeye League went 0-2 and the Midwest Athletic Conference went 5-0.

Division III Region 12

Bellbrook 24 Wapakoneta 21

London 30 St. Marys Memorial 7

Division VI Region 22

Bluffton 61 Ottawa Hills 22

Division VI Region 24

Coldwater 56 St. Bernard Elmwood Place 0

Anna 56 Cincinnati Country Day 14

Division VII Region 26

Columbus Grove 35 Mohawk 13

Delphos St. John’s 21 Leipsic 13

Division VII Region 28

Marion Local 61 Ansonia 0

Minster 42 Cincinnati College Prep 0