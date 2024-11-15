Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 13
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of November 15 regional semifinal football games involving area teams. The Northwest Conference went 2-0, the Western Buckeye League went 0-2 and the Midwest Athletic Conference went 5-0.
Division III Region 12
Bellbrook 24 Wapakoneta 21
London 30 St. Marys Memorial 7
Division VI Region 22
Bluffton 61 Ottawa Hills 22
Division VI Region 24
Coldwater 56 St. Bernard Elmwood Place 0
Anna 56 Cincinnati Country Day 14
Division VII Region 26
Columbus Grove 35 Mohawk 13
Delphos St. John’s 21 Leipsic 13
Division VII Region 28
Marion Local 61 Ansonia 0
Minster 42 Cincinnati College Prep 0
