Local school boards meeting next week

VW independent staff

Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert school boards will meet next week.

The Crestview Local School Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, November 18, in the multipurpose room. Use Door No. 8 to enter.

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education’s November meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.

All three meetings are open to the public.