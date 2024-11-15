Maynard W. Kerns

Maynard W. Kerns, 88, of Pendleton, Indiana, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 14, 2024, at his daughter Teryl’s home/his former Back 40 Homestead, surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 26, 1936, in Van Wert, the son of Walter Joseph Kerns and Marie Belle (Opelt) Kerns, who both preceded him in death. On September 20, 1958, he married Patricia Lou (Reynolds) Kerns who preceded him in death on December 17, 2020.

Maynard Kerns

Family survivors include four daughters, Tamela (Mark) Dawson of Pendleton, Indiana, Teryl (Richard) Martin of Marion, Indiana, Tonetta Benbow (Dennis Donnay) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Tricia (Allen) McPherson of Batesville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Matthew (Anna) Dawson of Noblesville, Indiana, Michael (Hannah) Dawson of Greenfield, Indiana, Meghan Dawson of Greenfield, Indiana, Tyler Martin (Josh Tillman) of San Diego, California, Tanner (Alyce) Martin of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Phillip Benbow of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tiffany Benbow (Tyler Thompson, Sr.) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Teanna Benbow (Matt Matiya) of Huntertown, Indiana, Allen (Michelle) McPherson, Jr. of Los Angeles, California, Alaina (Christian) Halbur of Dawsonville, Georgia and Alexander McPherson of Tucson, Arizona; 15 great-grandchildren, Neveah, Zander, Autumn, Zailynn, Amirrah, Zane, Tyler, Jr., Zurri, Zaiden, Zia, Zoe, Brielle, Cassidy, Celine and Lucas.

Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Evelyn Marie Arrington and two grandchildren, Taylor Lee Martin and Preston Lee Martin.

He retired from G. M. Fisher Body in 1995 where he was the certified public accountant for 39 years. Maynard graduated from Van Del High School and Fort Wayne International Business College. He loved farming and checking crop prices. Maynard was avid Tampa Bay Rays, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds Fan. He especially loved spending time in Madeira Beach and enjoying the good seafood and key lime pie. Maynard was the proud father of four daughters who he referred to them as his princesses and they would lovingly call him the “King of the House.”

There will be visitation hours from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, with one hour of calling ahead of services with Pastor Dr. Thomas Kinnan of the Good Shepherd Ministries officiating. Interment will take place at the Gardens of Memory in Marion, Indiana.

Preferred memorials: the Parkinson Disease Association.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.