Nancy Ann Gallet

Nancy Ann Gallet of Convoy passed away at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital.

She was born in Van Wert June 18, 1949, a daughter of Lester and Lucille Clara (Eutsler) Glander both of whom are deceased.

She is survived by two sons, James (Danie) Detter of Ashley, Ohio and Joshua Detter of Holly Hill, South Carolina. Also surviving are grandchildren; Ellen (Doug) Andres, Jasmine (Justin) Davidson, Allison Shively, Aiden, Nathan, Abigail, Braxton, and Jamey; great-grandchildren; Ariana, Colton, Layla, Becknam and Lorelei; two brothers, Blase Glander and Greg (Bev) Glander; a sister, Linda Glander and her companion, Mike Davis.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Shelby Detter and Wyatt Detter.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.