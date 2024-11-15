VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/14/2024

Thursday November 14, 2024

3:26 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

7:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kiger Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of an injured deer.

12:19 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of cattle.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Allingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs. Alonso Faye Jimenez, 22, of Van Wert was charged with two counts each of failure to confine, and failure to register, both minor misdemeanors. He was issued summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Street in the City of Delphos for a report of two loose dogs. The dogs had been detained and were transported to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by David M. Poor of Paulding County was eastbound on U.S. 30 at the U.S. 224 exit ramp, when he struck the guardrail on the exit ramp. No injuries were reported.

7:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a large fire. It was found to be a controlled burn.