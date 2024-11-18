Local church offering Turkey Day meal

VW independent staff

Trinity Friends Church will be holding its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from noon-4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, and there’s still time to schedule meal delivery or a ride to the event.

A full turkey dinner with all the trimmings is offered free of charge for anyone in the community who is alone or in need of a helping hand during the holiday season. People may eat in or carry out at the TFC Family Life Center, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

To schedule meal delivery or a ride to the dinner, call the church at 419.238.2788 no later than Wednesday, November 27. The office will be closed Thanksgiving Day and cannot accept last minute changes to the delivery schedule.

Members of the community may donate food or volunteer by emailing thanksgiving@trinityfriendschurch.com.