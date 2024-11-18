New shows coming to Niswonger in 2025

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, officials at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center say a new list of shows would make a perfect gift experience.

The New Year’s lineup opens with Pink Droyd, Presented by Greenway Bank, an immersive tribute to Pink Floyd, on Saturday, February 8. Fans can expect a night full of electrifying music and spectacular visuals, celebrating the spirit of one of rock’s most iconic bands.

The Wizard of Oz on Ice is one of the newly announced shows at the NPAC. Photo submitted

A spellbinding twist to a beloved classic is scheduled for Thursday, February 27 – the Wizard of Oz On Ice, presented by First Federal of Van Wert. The show will combine the story of Dorothy, Toto, and friends with the artistry of ice skating.

On Sunday, March 9, Presented by JoAnne Wolford, Sandi Patty will return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage. She was part of the NPAC’s inaugural weekend in 2007. Known as “The Voice” of Christian music, Sandi Patty brings powerful vocals and soulful performances for an uplifting night of music and inspiration.

Country music fans won’t want to miss Lonestar on Thursday, March 13, presented by Superior Credit Union. With their rich harmonies and timeless hits, Lonestar promises an evening of heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies of their many well-known country hits.

World-renowned illusionist Rick Thomas is slated to perform on Saturday, August 26. The show is presented by First Federal of Van Wert. A show filled with mind-bending illusions and jaw-dropping magic, Rick Thomas is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Tickets for these shows are on sale now to Van Wert Live members. Not a member? Become one today to enjoy early access and purchase tickets two weeks before they go on sale to the public.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office, by phone at 419.238.6722 or online at vanwertlive.com.