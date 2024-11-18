Scott E. Dicke

Scott E. Dicke, 50, of Mendon, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, November 15, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on February 6, 1974, in St. Marys, he was the cherished son of Stanley and Janell (Suhr) Dicke, who both preceded him in death.

On August 17, 1996, Scott married the love of his life, April R. (Hartman) Dicke, who survives him in Mendon. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and treasured memories.

Scott is also survived by his four beloved children, Haley Dicke of Celina, and Zachary, Gavin, and Olivia Dicke, all of Mendon; his precious granddaughter, Ellie Dicke; his devoted siblings: Lynn (Pat) Hancock of Kentucky, Cheryl (Ed) Jaksic of Dayton, Kim (Bob) Behne of Cincinnati, and Mike (Anita) Dicke of Mendon; his father-in-law, Jerry Hartman of Van Wert; and his sisters-in-law: Beverly (Kevin) Caldwell and Kelly (Steve) Mengerink, both of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Nellie (Baker) Hartman.

Scott graduated from Mendon Union High School in 1992 and went on to build a fulfilling career as a truck driver. Since 2014, he was a proud member of the Norris Milk Hauling team in Wapakoneta.

He attended Mendon Community Church and had a deep and unwavering love for Jesus Christ. He was passionate about reading and listening to God’s Word, and found great inspiration in the Christian radio program Unshackled, which further strengthened his faith.

Scott was known for his warm smile, infectious laugh, and the ability to light up any room. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures, from snow skiing and four-wheeling to his love for cars and his cherished dogs. Above all, Scott valued time spent with his family and friends, often sharing a good-natured joke or playful banter. He was the heart of his family, and his legacy of love and humor will be forever cherished by all who knew him.

A celebration of Scott’s life will take place on Friday, November 22, at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina, with Pastor Jim Burns officiating. Friends and family are invited to gather for visitation from 1-5 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 5 that afternoon. A private graveside service will be held at Mendon Cemetery at the family’s convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dicke family to honor Scott’s memory and support his loved ones during this difficult time.

The Dicke family extends its deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered kindness and support throughout Scott’s journey. Your love has meant the world to them.

To share a memory or offer condolences, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or the Cisco Funeral Home Facebook page.