Thank you…

It takes help from many for the Optimist Club of Van Wert to accomplish its Avenue of Flags program. Some of those who assisted this year attended Thursday’s Optimist Club meeting for a word of thanks and to receive a portion of the proceeds from the project for their groups. In attendance were: Gary Baxter and Steve Pollock representing VFW Post 5803, Andy McMahon and Brent Jones, Habitat for Humanity – Van Wert, Penny Parrish, Van Wert Rotary Club, and Tom and Nancy Sink. (Not present: Eric Putman, Van Wert Vandals Baseball Club, and Kannen Wannemacher). This year, 622 flags were placed through the Optimist Club around the Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day holidays. 80 percent of the flags placed are done by partner organizations and volunteers. Photo submitted