VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/15/2024

Friday November 15, 2024

2:04 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.

5:36 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject feeling sick.

6:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check an abandoned 9-1-1 call.

7:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist with a motor vehicle crash.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of trespassing.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township concerning dead ducks found in his yard.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Jackson Township to check a report of suspicious activity.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a complaint of menacing.

3:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a report of a motor vehicle crash on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert.

3:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Becker Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of juveniles being disorderly along the roadway.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. Route 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a subject not breathing. A subject on scene became disorderly and was arrested for a fourth-degree felony charge of disrupting public service. Randy Dean Michaelson Jr., 35, of Pleasant Township, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.