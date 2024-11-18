VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/16/2024

Saturday November 16, 2024

12:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

1:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:02 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Bond Violation. Bobby Lee Burnett, 30, of Willshire Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of criminal trespassing.

3 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Route 116 in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

8:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street for a report of a loose dog.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a complaint of a noise disturbance.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Third Street in the City of Van Wert for an injured dog.

3:39 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject feeling ill.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured dog.