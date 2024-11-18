VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/16/2024
Saturday November 16, 2024
12:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.
1:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
2:02 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Bond Violation. Bobby Lee Burnett, 30, of Willshire Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
2:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of criminal trespassing.
3 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Route 116 in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.
8:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street for a report of a loose dog.
12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.
12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a complaint of a noise disturbance.
1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Third Street in the City of Van Wert for an injured dog.
3:39 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject feeling ill.
11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured dog.
