Crestview Supt. Mollenkopf retiring after 39 years

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf will be retiring in July 2025 after 39 years with the district. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/for the Van Wert independent

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education approved the pending resignation of the district’s superintendent during its November meeting on Monday.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf noted she will not be seeking re-employment with the district when her current contract expires July 31, 2025. Mollenkopf, herself a Crestview graduate (Class of 1976), has been a fixture of the district during the past 39 years. During that time, she has checked pretty much all of the boxes, with stints as a teacher, athletic administrator/dean of students, transportation director, elementary principal, and — for the past six years — superintendent.

Mollenkopf said she felt now was the right time to retire after nearly four decades in the district.

“My husband has already retired, and so (it’s) the opportunity for us to do some things,” she said. “He’s always been my greatest supporter and allowed me to pursue my dreams and expectations, and sometimes put himself in the back seat so I could do that.”

Mollenkopf said her retirement will also allow her to watch more of her own grandchildren’s activities. “We’re looking forward to that.”

She made it exceedingly clear, though, that her tenure at Crestview has been a labor of love, and also spoke briefly about what gave her the most joy during her time in the district.

“I think, just overall, when I have the opportunity to go in and watch kids learn and it clicks with them, and you see the spark … I think that’s what makes everything worthwhile.”

The superintendent also noted that, while all of her positions at Crestview have brought their own unique challenges – and unique blessings – the administrative jobs allowed her to have more input into how the district operates.

Creatview Elementary Technology Integration teacher Ellen Jones talks about her program during Monday’s board meeting.

“The administrative platforms, both as a principal and a superintendent, have put me in position to guide a lot of positive things for kids, and for our staff, too,” Mollenkopf said. “I feel very good about our teachers and our support staff that we have in place. Crestview is a really wonderful school; I’ll just say it: I love this district.”

While she is retiring from Crestview in July, Mollenkopf did leave the door open for new opportunities in the future.

“I’m not ready to not do something, so I’ll see what roads the good Lord opens for me along the way,” she said.

The board approved Mollenkopf’s resignation later in the meeting.

Also Monday, the board honored the Knight boys’ state runner-up cross country team, which appeared at the meeting with coaches Randy Grandstaff and Ragen Harting, while also hearing a presentation from Technology integration teacher Ellen Jones and elementary students Smith Wells, Kayden Pugh, Eliana Le, Anni Bultemeier, Leland Bultemeier, and Hannah Lamb.

During other action, the board:

Accepted the resignation of Jada Preston as custodian after four months in that position, effective November 22.

Approved the amended Catastrophic Leave Bank Program as presented by the CLBP AdHoc Committee.

Scheduled a work session for Monday, December 2, in the Multipurpose Room.

Met in executive session to consider employment and/or compensation of public employees, with no action taken afterwards.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 16, in the Multipurpose Room.