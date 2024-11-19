First Federal donates to BDC campaign

Submitted information

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert (BDC) announced that First Federal of Van Wert has made a significant investment in the community by donating to the Accelerate Van Wert 3.0 capital campaign.

“First Federal believes in helping Van Wert succeed,” said Brian Renner, president of First Federal of Van Wert. “We also believe that Van Wert has a bright future because of the past efforts of the Business Development Corporation. The BDC has accomplished many things within its first two capital campaigns. We look forward to seeing what they can achieve with their next campaign. First Federal believes in Van Wert and the BDC.”

Thad Eikenbary, vice president of Commercial Lending; Suzi Grimes, chief financial officer; Adam Ries, vice president of Lending; Andy Czajkowski, BDC president; Brian Renner, president of First Federal of Van Wert; John White, BDC capital campaign manager; and Jon Tomlinson, BDC Board member. photo submitted

The BDC’s Accelerate Van Wert 3.0 campaign aims to raise $1.5 million to support various initiatives, including business attraction and retention, workforce development, and infrastructure improvements. This investment from First Federal of Van Wert will help the BDC continue to drive economic growth and create jobs in Van Wert County.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of First Federal,” said John White, BDC capital campaign manager. “Their commitment to our community will help us achieve our goals and build a stronger Van Wert.”

For more information about the Accelerate Van Wert 3.0 campaign or to donate, visit www.bdcvw.com