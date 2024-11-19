OHSAA sets semifinal bracket pairings

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the bracket pairings for next week’s football state semifinal games. The geography of the schools involved in each region is the primary factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired in the state semifinals. A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings.

In Division VI, should Bluffton and Coldwater win their respective regional championship games, they would meet in the state semifinals. The winners of Columbus Grove/Delphos St. John’s and Marion Local will meet in the state semifinals.

Pairings for all of this Friday’s regional finals are included below. Locations for the state semifinals will be announced on Sunday.

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Bracket Pairings

All games on Friday, November 29, at 7 p.m. Designated home team region listed first. Pairings include regional seed. Regional final pairings also included below. First pairing listed is the designated home team in the state championship game.

Division I State Semifinals, November 29

Region 1 vs. Region 3 at TBA

Region 4 vs. Region 2 at TBA

State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.

Division I Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 22

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (13-0) vs. 7. Lakewood St. Edward (8-5) at Bedford High School Bearcat Stadium

Region 2 – 2. Centerville (10-3) vs. 8. Huber Heights Wayne (8-5) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) vs. 7. Pickerington North (11-2) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4 – 1. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (12-1) vs. 6. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-3) at Mason High School Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium

Division II State Semifinals, November 29

Region 5 vs. Region 6 at TBA

Region 7 vs. Region 8 at TBA

State Championship Game: Thursday, December 5, 7 p.m.

Division II Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 22

Region 5 – 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (13-0) vs. 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-2) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium

Region 6 – 1. Avon (13-0) vs. 2. Medina Highland (13-0) at Elyria Charities Field at Ely Stadium

Region 7 – 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (12-1) vs. 3. Massillon Washington (10-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 8 – 1. Cincinnati Anderson (13-0) vs. 2. Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) at Cincinnati Princeton High School Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division III State Semifinals, November 29

Region 9 vs. Region 10 at TBA

Region 11 vs. Region 12 at TBA

State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 3 p.m.

Division III Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 22

Region 9 – 1. Youngstown Ursuline (12-1) vs. 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (12-1) at Ravenna High School Portage Community Bank Stadium Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10 – 1. Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) vs. 7. Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Sandusky High School Foundation Stadium

Region 11 – 1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-0) vs. 2. Steubenville (12-0) at New Philadelphia High School Quaker Stadium

Region 12 – 3. Bellbrook (12-1) vs. 4. London (13-0) vs. at Springfield High School Wildcat Stadium

Division IV State Semifinals, November 29

Region 14 vs. Region 13 at TBA

Region 16 vs. Region 15 at TBA

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 22

Region 13 – 2. Perry (12-1) vs. 5. Cleveland Glenville (10-3) at Macedonia Nordonia High School Boliantz Stadium

Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (12-1) vs. 3. Ontario (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (13-0) vs. 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (13-0) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16 – 5. Cincinnati Taft (11-2) vs. 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-5) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium

Division V State Semifinals, November 29

Region 18 vs. Region 17 at TBA

Region 19 vs. Region 20 at TBA

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 3 p.m.

Division V Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 22

Region 17 – 1. Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Boardman High School

Region 18 – 1. Milan Edison (13-0) vs. 2. Liberty Center (13-0) at Millbury Lake High School Community Stadium

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (12-1) vs. 14. Wheelersburg (9-4) at South Point High School Alumni Field

Region 20 – 2. West Liberty-Salem (12-1) vs. 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (11-2) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium

Division VI State Semifinals, November 29

Region 21 vs. Region 23 at TBA

Region 24 vs. Region 22 at TBA

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 7, 10:30 a.m.

Division VI Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 22

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (13-0) vs. 6. Dalton (10-3) at North Royalton High School Serpentini Stadium

Region 22 – 2. Bluffton (12-1) vs. 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (11-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23 – 1. Columbus Grandview Heights (12-0) vs. 2. Galion Northmor (13-0) at Westerville Central High School

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (12-1) vs. 3. Anna (10-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals, November 29

Region 27 vs. Region 25 at TBA

Region 28 vs. Region 26 at TBA

State Championship Game: Friday, December 6, 10:30 a.m.

Division VII Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 22

Region 25 – 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (12-1) vs. 9. Cuyahoga Heights (8-4) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

Region 26 – 1. Columbus Grove (13-0) vs. 15. Delphos St. John’s (6-7) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Region 27 – 1. Danville (11-2) vs. 2. Beaver Eastern (13-0) at Logan High School Chieftain Stadium

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2. Minster (11-2) at Wapakoneta High School Mercy Health Wapak VFW Field

About neutral sites

Neutral host sites receive a stipend from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. The OHSAA selects and pays for the officiating crews.

Without schools being willing to host games, the OHSAA would not be able to use neutral sites. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can a site be found that is exactly halftime between the two schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.