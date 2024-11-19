Random Thoughts: all playoff edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around Delphos St. John’s, all-MAC matchups, a hoops delay, Columbus Grove’s Trent Barraza, Bluffton’s Landon Worcester, a three time defending champion, and a fantastic finish.

Flying high

Delphos St. John’s did it again. The Blue Jays rallied from a 13-0 deficit to defeat Leipsic 21-13 on Friday. That means Delphos St. John’s (6-7) is the first ever No. 15 seed to advance to the regional championship game. The Blue Jays will face No. 1 seed Columbus Grove in the Division VII, Region 26 championship game.

All-MAC

Two of Friday’s regional championship games will be All-MAC affairs, meaning the MAC is guaranteed to have two teams in the state semifinals. In Division VI, Region 24, No. 1 seed Coldwater will face No. 3 seed Anna. The two teams met in Week No. 4 of the regular season and Coldwater won 34-18. In Division VII, Region 28, No. 1 seed Marion Local will meet No. 2 seed Minster. Obviously, the two teams aren’t strangers – they met in Week No. 9 and the Flyers won 21-0.

Delay x5

Undoubtably, due to the success of their respective football teams, half of the MAC is going to be starting the 2024-2025 boys basketball season late. Win or lose this weekend, you won’t see Delphos St. John’s, Anna, Coldwater, Marion Local or Minster tipping off on November 29.

Congrats

Congratulations to Columbus Grove running back Trent Barraza, who broke the school record for career rushing yards during Friday’s 35-13 regional semifinal win over Mohawk. He broke the record set by Blaine Maag (2001-2004) of 6,134 yards. Friday night, he rushed for 287 yards and five touchdowns on 29 attempts, giving him 6,139 yards for his career.

The five touchdowns also tied a school record for rushing touchdowns in a single game. He is tied with Maag, Jeremy Harnishfegar, and Reid Stechschulte.

Impressive

Bluffton running back Landon Worcester put on a show of his own during Friday night’s 61-22 Division VI Region 22 semifinal win over Ottawa Hills.

Worcester ran for 161 yards and six touchdowns on just 17 carries. Four of those touchdowns came in the second quarter. For good measure, he was also Bluffton’s leading tackler, with eight, Friday night.

Division IV

I still think Glenville is the team to beat in Division IV.

The two-time defending state champions shut out Associated Press poll champion Mentor Lake Catholic 28-0 in the Division IV Region 13 semifinals Friday night. The Cougars averaged 36 points per game entering the contest. Glenville will face Perry (not Lima Perry) in Friday night’s regional championship game.

What a finish

In Division IV, Region 14, Shelby led Ontario 48-26 and the game looked to be in hand for the Whippets. It wasn’t. The Warriors stunned Shelby by scoring 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and won 49-48. The winning score and PAT came with just 12 seconds left in the game. Here are the final quarterback numbers in the game: Ohio State bound Bodpegn Miller: 24 carries, 209 yards, two touchdowns; 13-of-28 passing, 298 yards, three touchdowns, one interception. Shelby’s Brayden DeVito: 24 carries, 227 yards, three touchdowns; 14-of-21 passing, 212 yards, three touchdowns.

Ontario will now face the No. 2 team in the state, Perkins, Friday night.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.