State, local gas prices decrease

Staff reports/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. In Van Wert, gas prices were below the statewide average, with the price per gallon on Monday ranging from $2.72 to $2.79 per gallon.

Prices in Ohio are 17.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined four-tenths of a cent in the last week and stands at $3.516 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.42 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.37.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen seven-tenths of a cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 per gallon today. The national average is down 15.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Several states saw gas prices jump or ‘cycle’ last week, a behavior in which gas prices climb significantly after falling below a station’s replacement price,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This led the national average to see little meaningful change from last week, with many states experiencing a slow decline, offsetting the few states that did see big jumps.

“However, the good news is that those states that saw large jumps last week will likely see some of the biggest declines at the pump this week, paving the way for the national average to fall, potentially below $3 per gallon, just in time for Thanksgiving, with GasBuddy tracking 28 states already below that level,” DeHaan noted.