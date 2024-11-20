Carl Wayne Mosier

Carl Wayne Mosier, 75, of Grover Hill, passed away Tuesday morning, November 19, 2024, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center following a battle with cancer.

He was born March 27, 1949, in Van Wert, the son of Charles Allen Mosier and Alma Fern (McClish) Mosier, who both preceded him in death. On November 22, 2003, he married Carolyn D. (Hastings) Mosier, who survives in Grover Hill.

Carl is also survived by his children, Pat (Shana) Mosier of Ohio City, Carrie (Brison) Woods of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three stepchildren, Eric Dohm of Fort Wayne, Jeremy (Kay Lynn) Dohm of Georgetown, Indiana, and Daniel Dohm (Jessica Doutt) of Woodburn, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; one great- grandchild; three siblings, Charles J. (Betty) Mosier of Grover Hill, Shirley J. Dawson of Van Wert, and Brenda S. Nantz (JB Schaffner) of Grover Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was a member of the Mandale Church and a 1967 graduate of Grover Hill High School. Carl was a truck driver for over 50 years and had a passion for being on the road. He loved trips with Carolyn and family members to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. When he was home he enjoyed spending time with his family, his seven dogs, and his cat. In his younger years he was a thrill seeker and enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and drag racing. Carl loved to travel, adventures, family, friends and all his animals. He didn’t know a stranger and was loved by everyone who ever got to know him.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Tony Gonzalez officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Calling hours are 3-7 p.m. Thursday and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The American Cancer Society.

