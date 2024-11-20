Central hosts VW top student luncheon

Submitted information

Central Insurance honored the achievements of Van Wert City Schools’ top-performing students with an awards ceremony and luncheon, celebrating their academic excellence and positive contributions to the school community (see list of students on Education Page).

The students are recognized through the school district’s Renaissance Program and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) initiative, which honors students for their academic achievement and exemplary character. The Renaissance Program partners with approximately 50 local businesses to provide financial support and discounts, while the PBIS initiative rewards students demonstrating positive behaviors with incentives such as month-long passes to Van Wert Cinemas.

Central Insurance recently hosted an Academic Awards banquet for top students from Van Wert High School.

“We’re very excited to work with Central Insurance to honor our kids who are excelling in the classroom and to encourage those students to continue their tremendous work as they prepare for life after high school,” says Van Wert High School Principal Chuck Rollins. “The old saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ is as true today as it has ever been. Our school district needs partnerships with our entire community to help prepare students to be successful in this ever-changing modern world.

“We’re so thankful that Central is partnering with Van Wert High School to help provide incentives that encourage students to maintain the high level of academic excellence that will prepare them for life after high school,” he added.

In addition to an awards ceremony and luncheon, students had the opportunity to engage with early career professionals who recently interned at Central. These interactions provided students with valuable insights as they consider future career paths.

“Central is committed to investing in the community’s brightest talent by building a supportive network of mentors to guide students as they explore career options, whether in insurance or other fields,” said Jena Wierwille, vice president of Human Resources at Central.

The awards ceremony complements Central’s ongoing support for local students through its Educational and Charitable Foundation scholarship program. This prestigious scholarship is designed to nurture talent that will shape and lead the insurance industry for years to come, reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and relationships. The scholarship provides up to $5,000 per student for tuition, books, room and board, and other related school fees and is renewable for up to three additional years. Applications and additional information are available on the Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation website at cicecf.org.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance carrier providing premium coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central Insurance remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas, with satellite offices in Columbus and Salt Lake City. Central Insurance has combined assets of more than $2 billion. Central Insurance’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).

For more information, visit www.central-insurance.com.