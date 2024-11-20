Elks to conduct annual memorial service

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 announces that its annual Memorial Service will be held on at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, in the Lodge Room.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks mandates that the first Sunday in December of each year be set aside as the day in the Order when Elks shall pause and pay their respects to those members who have passed away.

This year, the lodge will remember the following deceased members: Robert J. Rodgers, Pamela S. Waltmire, Don G. Thomas, Richard A. Stewart, Michael A. Zosh, Kenneth R. Anspach, Kenneth K. McClain, Shirley G. Jarvis, Larry G. Dickerhoof, Stephen K. Sennebogen, Carl W. Demidovich Jr., Larry R. Miller, Robert C. Young, Larry L. McClure and Larry W. Hoverman.

This year’s service will feature Randy Long as the main speaker.

Lodge Chaplain Kathryn Shaffer is the officer in charge of this service. The Memorial Service is open to the public and all are invited to attend.