Healthy Aging grant helps county seniors

Staff/submitted information

Seniors throughout Van Wert County will benefit from the recently completed Healthy Aging Grant distributed through the Ohio Department of Aging.

Transportation services, therapy programs, digital connectedness and housing aid were among the activities served by the grant. In total, just more than $152,000 was spent benefiting residents 60 years and older.

The Van Wert YMCA utilized Healthy Aging Grant funds to purchase a chair lift at its pool. Staff and representatives checking out the lift include (back row, from the left) Joel Whitman, finance/office manager; Sue Gerker, Van Wert County Commissioners representative; Corey Clifton, YMCA programs director; and Hugh Kocab, YMCA CEO; (front row), Dr. Shad Foster, YMCA board member; Libby Price, YMCA incoming aquatics director; and Martha Martin, outgoing aquatics director. Photo submitted

“When the state introduced this grant opportunity we reached out to agencies already serving our older population,” said County Commissioner Stan Owens. “The state prioritized spending for housing, food and digital literacy as well as evidence-based programming. We were happy that we could bolster existing programs and also give seed money for new activities.”

Nearly half of the funding was used for transportation services for seniors provided by Van Wert Council on Aging and Community Health Professionals adult day care. More than $30,000 was distributed via food vouchers and boxes through Council on Aging and West Ohio Food Bank, and $22,000 was distributed for utility assistance for income-eligible seniors through Van Wert County Jobs and Family Services.

Unique services were also funded. The Delphos Public Library and Council on Aging purchased laptops to teach technology classes to seniors and bought loanable hot spots so residents can access the internet. The YMCA bought a chair lift for its swimming pool to assist seniors with disabilities to participate in lap swim, aqua therapy and open swims, as well as those needing rehab. Lastly, the Council on Aging will soon launch a Rock Steady program for residents with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers.

Other agencies that received funding through the grant include Love Inc. and Off the Streets.

“This grant program was flexible as far as government money goes, and we are glad that we have so many agencies in place that are serving our older population that we were able to spread it out as far as we could,” Owens said. “The mission of the grant was to improve the quality of life for older Ohioans and we think we were able to do that.”