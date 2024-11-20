Man gets prison for moving without notice

DAVE MOSIER/for the independent

It was a light week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, with just five criminal hearings held during the past seven days.

Joshua McGinnis, 43, of Van Wert, was given prison sentences on two counts of failure to provide notice of change of address. The first count was a second-degree felony, while the other count was a felony of the fourth degree.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield sentenced McGinnis to an indefinite sentence of 2-3 years in prison on the first count, with credit for 16 days already served, and 18 months on the second count, with credit for 46 days already served.

Bobby Burnett, 30, of Venedocia, appeared for two hearings this past week. He entered a not guilty plea to a charge of non-support of dependents, a felony of the fifth degree, during an arraignment hearing held Monday. He also appeared that day for a bond violation hearing and admitted violating his bond-intervention program in lieu of conviction for failing to provide an address, failing to report to probation, and failure to follow through with treatment. A new $10,000 cash or surety bond was set and a trial date set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 18.

Stephanie Miller, 41, of Delphos, admitted violating her bond by failing a drug test and not reporting to probation. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 11.

Also, for the second time, Christopher Knuth, 40, of Middle Point, was found competent to stand trial following an evaluation by Court Diagnostic of Toledo. A telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27.