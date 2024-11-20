Marsh breaks ground on Equine Program Center project

The new Equine Program Center will sit in the northwest corner of The Marsh Foundation campus. submitted artwork

Staff reports/submitted information

On Wednesday, The Marsh Foundation officially broke ground for an Equine Program Center in Van Wert.

Abigail Neville

The facility has been a longtime goal for the Equine Program, which began more than 25 years ago and has evolved to meet the changing needs of children and families.

The center will house 4,200 square feet of office and classroom space, 7,000 square feet of stables and 21,000 square feet of indoor arena space. In addition, the current stables will be renovated and there will be 20 acres of pasture incorporated into the program facilities.

According to Jeff Grothouse, executive secretary and treasurer, completion is expected in approximately 12 months, with occupation of the new center occurring in the fall of 2025.

He credits the equine facility committee with exceptional leadership and resourcefulness. “The Marsh Foundation equine facility committee did their homework,” he said. “This committee has created a program the community is backing and a program we all will be extremely proud of.”

The Marsh is committed to providing a strong continuum of care to youth and families. “We at The Marsh, believe that every youth who walks through our doors deserves the best opportunity to grow, to heal, and to thrive,” said Kelly Gross, executive director of Child & Family Services. “For many of them, conventional therapy isn’t enough. The Equine Assisted Learning program will expand both the number of youths served and the methods used.

Artist’s conception of the new center’s arena.

“Our vision for this program is one of growth and discovery,” she continued. “In partnership with our skilled equine staff and clinical team, we’re creating a place where adolescents can experience a renewed sense of self-worth, confidence, and resilience.”

The program’s first community clinical group began this October and The Marsh staff are seeing immediate results. Abigail Neville, equine program coordinator, is excited about the early proven results and the immense potential the program presents.

“As long as there is a need in our community and the equine-assisted learning is impacting our children, I am dedicated to growing this program to be — in George Marsh’s words — “an ever-increasing benefit to mankind”, she said.

The Tri-County Board and the Van Wert County Foundation have been instrumental partners in bringing this significant project to reality. The Marsh Foundation is serving as the general contractor for the construction, with assistance from its partners: K-Buildings, All Temp Refrigeration, ABC Plumbing, Myers Electric, All Purpose Contracting Inc., Homeland Technology Group and Classic Equine.

According to Grothouse, “We are extremely thankful for the foresight of the George Marsh family and the generous endowment they established for the benefit of children and families. Thanks to a strong history of mindful and resolute Trustees, this endowment has continued to support our growing programming.”

In addition to Marsh and Equine Program staff, Marsh Trustees Gary Corcoran and Bob Gamble were also on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youths and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages birth-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.

Marsh Foundation Equine Program staff and Kelly Gross, executive director of Child & Family Services, officially break ground on Marsh’s new Equine Program Center. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent