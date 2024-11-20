MSVW to host downtown holiday event

Staff reports/submitted information

Van Wert area residents should mark their calendars for a magical holiday adventure on Thursday, December 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in historic downtown Van Wert.

This festive event, which promises to bring the joy and wonder of the holiday season to life with activities and attractions for all ages, is sponsored by the Historic Main Street Van Wert organization.

Begin the journey by picking up a train ticket and map to guide people through the day’s festivities. As people visit each stop, they should have their tickets punched for a special surprise at the end of the adventure!

Visit with Santa — Santa Claus will be ready to hear all young people’s holiday wishes and spread Christmas cheer. Don’t forget to take a memorable photo with him!

Hop on the Caboose — Experience a unique photo opportunity with Van Wert’s very own caboose, a cherished piece of Van Wert’s history.

Explore Local Shops — Downtown shops will be brimming with Christmas cheer, offering one-of-a-kind gifts, goodies, and holiday treasures.

Fountain Park Christmas Light Display — End the journey with a stroll through Fountain Park’s enchanting Christmas light display, featuring easy walk-through trails perfect for families.

This event is free to attend, though some entertainment options may have associated costs. Don’t miss this day packed with magical fun at every corner! Bring family and friends for a holiday experience to remember in downtown Van Wert.