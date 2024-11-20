United Way campaign update…

The staff at Crestview Local Schools held their annual fundraising efforts for the United Way of Van Wert County at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year. Employees raised over $6,000, which is outstanding and an increase from last year! Crestview staff and students participate in many United Way events from Vantage Day of Caring to Rivals United, and we are thankful for their support! Thanks to everyone at the school for participating in the United Way’s annual campaign and supporting the 31 local agencies in Van Wert County that help those who need it most. Shown are (from the left) Beth Scheiner, Lori Orsbon, Amy Gerardot, and Ashley Whetsel. photo submitted