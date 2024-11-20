VW Post names top trooper, dispatcher

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Adam L. Saylor has been selected the 2024 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post.

The selection of Trooper Saylor, 31, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2024. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert Post, chose Trooper Saylor based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Saylor joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 as a member of the 160th Academy Class and is a graduate of Van Wert High School. Saylor serves as a Field Training Officer and has also been awarded the Patrol’s physical fitness and safe driving awards.

Trooper Saylor and his family reside in Van Wert County.

Radio Dispatcher Patrick P. Bowsher has been selected the 2024 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center. Bowsher joined the Highway Patrol in 1997 and has served at the Defiance and Van Wert dispatch centers. Originally from Edgerton, Bowsher is a graduate of Edgerton High School. He is a part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Members Assistance Team, and was selected as the Post Dispatcher of the Year in 2011, 2019, and 2021 and District Dispatcher of the Year in 2019.

Bowsher, 59, was honored in recognition of his outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Bowsher based on his technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Bowsher and his family reside in Williams County.

Both Saylor and Bowsher are in contention for District and State honors as Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year. Those honors will be announced later.