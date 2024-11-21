2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 14

It’s regional championship weekend – best of luck to all area teams still in the running.

At least to me, it feels like a century ago when the 2024 playoffs began and we still have three rounds to go if you count this Friday night. There have been some memorable moments during this postseason – the run by Delphos St. John’s, and two last second wins by St. Marys Memorial come to mind.

Last week I went 8-1 (88.9 percent) with the only incorrect pick being Wapakoneta over Bellbrook. As it turns out, quarterback Travis Moyer had a hand injury and wasn’t table to take snaps in the game but the Redskins hung tough with a spirited effort. My playoff record to this point is 36-5 (84.8 percent) and my overall season record is 191-43 (81.6 percent). On to this week’s picks – there are just four games involving area teams, so they’re all Games of the Week.

Division VI

Region 22

Bluffton (12-1) vs. Patrick Henry (11-2)

This game has the potential to be the most interesting of the four area games of the week. You can easily make an argument for either team and this is truly a matchup that I consider a toss up game. Patrick Henry’s only two losses came to Columbus Grove (27-13) and Liberty Center (21-15). If you’re keeping track, those two teams have a combined record of 26-0. Bluffton’s only loss came to Columbus Grove, 42-0. I honestly have no feel one way or another – to me, it’s tough to get a read on this game. Both teams have played stingy defense all season long. In Patrick Henry’s 11 wins, the Patriots have given up just 35 total points. Meanwhile, Bluffton has four shutouts and six other games of seven points or less. Both teams have rang up a lot of points but I don’t think the scoreboard will light up in this game. I won’t be shocked if it’s a one point game. In a close one, I’m giving the nod to the Patriots.

The pick: Patrick Henry

Region 24

Coldwater (12-1) vs. Anna (10-3)

One thing is for certain – at least one MAC team will be in the Division VI state semifinals. These two teams met back in Week No. 4 and the Cavaliers posted a 34-18 victory. Coldwater has outscored their three playoff opponents 170-7, which is incredibly impressive. Anna has outscored their three postseason opponents 171-40, which is also impressive. However, Coldwater has to be considered a solid favorite in this game and quite honestly, the favorite to win the Division VI state championship. I know upsets happen but I don’t think one will happen here. I’m going with the Cavaliers.

The pick: Coldwater

Region 26

Columbus Grove (13-0) vs. Delphos St. John’s (6-7)

What an incredible run it’s been for Delphos St. John’s. As you know by now, the Blue Jays are the first ever No. 15 seed to qualify for the regional championship game. They’ve had to rally from two touchdowns down in two of their playoff games to make it this far but the point is, they’re here. Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Columbus Grove (ranked No. 2 in the state) has rolled to three lopsided playoff wins. Even as early as Week No. 1, the Bulldogs have been considered a heavy favorite to win the Region 22 championship and that’s what I believe they’ll do Friday night in Lima. Columbus Grove is going to the state semifinals.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Region 28

Marion Local (13-0) vs. Minster (11-2)

A rematch of Week No. 9, when Marion Local won 21-0 and tied the record for most consecutive regular season and playoff wins (57). It was also by far the closest game the Flyers played all season. It was also one of nine shutouts by Marion Local this season. To win this game, it’s probably going to take two touchdowns (at an absolute bare minimum) and a stellar defensive effort by the Wildcats. Some people may argue this is the state championship game. I’ll counter by saying yes, it could be, but I’d also throw Columbus Grove into that mix and I’ll add that Marion Local, Minster and Columbus Grove are all state championship caliber teams. As far as this game, I’ve said all along that Marion Local will be the Division VII state champion and I’m sticking with that prediction.

The pick: Marion Local