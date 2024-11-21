VWCS to implement Raptor visitors system

Staff/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools announces it will begin using the Raptor Visitor Management System to strengthen its program of campus safety for students and faculty in all buildings.

Part of keeping students and faculty safe is knowing who is in the buildings at all times, and the Raptor system will allow school administrators to do that. The Raptor system will better allow administrators to screen visitors, contractors, and volunteers in schools buildings and provide a safer environment for students and staff.

The Raptor system will be available for parents to preview and become acquainted with during Parent-Teacher Conferences being held November 25-26, with the plan of implementing it to all district buildings Monday, December 2.

Upon entering any school, visitors will be asked to present an ID, such as a driver’s license, which can either be scanned or manually entered into the system. If a parent or guardian for any reason does not have a U.S. government-issued ID, the school staff member can use any form of identification and manually enter the person’s name into the Raptor system. The Raptor system will check to ensure that registered sexual offenders are not entering school campuses without school officials’ knowledge. The Raptor system checks a visitor’s name and date of birth for comparison with a national database of registered sex offenders. The registered sex offender database is the only official database checked by the Raptor system.

Once entry is approved, Raptor will issue a badge that identifies the visitor, the date, and the purpose of his/her visit. A visitor’s badge will not be necessary for those who visit our schools simply to drop off an item in the office or pick up paperwork; simply use the intercom system and speak with an employee in the office.

The safety of students is VWCS’s highest priority and the Raptor visitor management system allows officials to quickly identify those that may present a danger to students. The VWCS administration thanks the public in advance for its understanding and support in enhancing safety protocols in the school district.